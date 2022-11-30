Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
