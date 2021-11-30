 Skip to main content
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

