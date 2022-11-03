This evening in Kearney: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
