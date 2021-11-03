Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
