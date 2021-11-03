 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News