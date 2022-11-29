This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
