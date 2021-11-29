Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Kea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for …
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks t…
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.