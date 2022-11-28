Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.