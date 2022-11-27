This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect tem…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees…
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area.…