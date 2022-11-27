 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

