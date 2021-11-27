Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
