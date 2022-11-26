 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

