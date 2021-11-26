Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
