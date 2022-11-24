 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

