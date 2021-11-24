Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
