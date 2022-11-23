This evening in Kearney: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
