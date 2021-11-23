 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News