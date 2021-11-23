Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
