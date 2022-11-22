Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.