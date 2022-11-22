For the drive home in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thu…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should b…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Kearney people should be prepared for tempera…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…