Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.