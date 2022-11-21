 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

