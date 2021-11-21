Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 d…
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the K…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. I…