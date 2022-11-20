Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
