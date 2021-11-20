 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News