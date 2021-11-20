This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
