 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News