Kearney's evening forecast: Clear. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
