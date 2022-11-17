Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Kearney people should be prepared for tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney …