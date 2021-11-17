 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

