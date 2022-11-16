 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

