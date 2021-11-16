Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Kearney's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.