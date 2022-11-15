Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.