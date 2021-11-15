Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degre…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possi…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. …
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a c…