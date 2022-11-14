Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
