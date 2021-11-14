Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.