Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kearney Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
