For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
