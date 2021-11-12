 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

