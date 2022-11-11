This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We wi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Variable cloudiness and windy. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Kearney …
This evening in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monda…