Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Kearney, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.