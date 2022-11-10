This evening in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
