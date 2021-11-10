 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News