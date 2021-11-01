For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Kearney: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It sh…
This evening in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a c…
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecast…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…