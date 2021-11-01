 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News