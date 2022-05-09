May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening in Kearney: Clear. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.