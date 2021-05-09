This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
