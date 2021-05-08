This evening in Kearney: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kearney area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
