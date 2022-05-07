For the drive home in Kearney: Windy with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
