May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.