 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News