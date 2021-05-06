Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
