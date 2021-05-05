 Skip to main content
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney

For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

