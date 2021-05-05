For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 deg…
When dust particles approach Earth, they can be captured by gravity and enter the atmosphere at very high speeds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Kearney: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Folks in the Kearney …