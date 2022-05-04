For the drive home in Kearney: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
