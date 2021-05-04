This evening in Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
