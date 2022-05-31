 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

