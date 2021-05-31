Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Kearney
